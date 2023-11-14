MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress Getting Ready For Booth Management

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress have begun to prepare for booth management for the polling on November 17. Both the parties plan to monitor the booths.

The state offices of these two parties are keeping a record of how many party workers will be deployed at booths by candidates. Nearly 41 lakh BJP workers are being deployed at booths on the polling day.

The Congress, too, is paying attention to booth management this time. The Congress has made PCC office its controlling centre, besides the war room, set up at the residence of party MP Nakul Nath, will keep an eye on booths.

A leader of the Congress said the party men would watch every booth, so that the BJP administration might not commit an irregularity.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)