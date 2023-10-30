 MP Election 2023: AIMIM Enters Assembly Elections As Former Congress Leader Gajendra Sonkar Files Nomination Through Jabalpur East
Talking to the media, Gajendra Sonkar said that the people of the Jabalpur East assembly are going to bless him and he is also going to win the elections.

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has entered the Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 on Monday. AIMIM has fielded former Congress leader Ganjendra Sonkar from Jabalpur East assembly who has filed the nomination papers on the last date, i.e. October 30.

Talking to the media, Gajendra Sonkar said that the people of the Jabalpur East assembly are going to bless him and he is also going to win the elections. 

Sonkar also said that he does not consider Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress as a challenge at all. “I have full faith in the people of this assembly, because whether it is BJP or Congress, both the parties have deceived the backward and poor people here,” he said. 

“This assembly election, the public has understood and recognized the policies of both the parties very well, hence they will vote for me and will send me to the assembly, “ he claimed.

Two councilors from the AIMIM party have won in the Municipal Corporation elections. Both the wards come under the East Assembly. Samreen Qureshi is the councilor from Rabindranath Tagore ward of the East Assembly. 

Whereas, Shama Mohammad Matin became councilor from Shastri ward by defeating the candidates of Congress and BJP. There are 25 to 30 thousand Muslim voters in both these wards, which can prove to be a big factor for AIMIM.

