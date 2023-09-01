MP Election 2023: 30 Leaders Defect To Congress In Five Months

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of party-hoppers has grown in the election season in the state as the bushes do during the monsoon.

In terms of party-hopping, the Congress’s turf seems to be greener than the BJP’s, since 30 politicians have defected to the Congress in five months.

Most of these politicians belong to the BJP. Leaders of some other parties have also joined the Congress.

On March 31, a former MP of the BJP from Khargone, Makhan Singh Solanki, took the Congress membership in the presence of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

It was just the beginning. Afterwards, a few BJP leaders joined the Congress with the hope of getting tickets and a few more did that feeling suffocated in the ruling dispensation.

Some senior leaders of the BJP, like former minister Deepak Joshi, former legislator Radhelal Baghel, BJP leader Yadevendra Singh Yadav, Roshni Yadav, Neeraj Sharma, Samandar Patel, Awdhesh Nayak, Jitendra Jain Gotu, Baijnath Singh Yadav, Dhruvpratap Singh, Neetu Parmar, Shankar Mahato, Devraj Bagri and Vandana Bagri have defected to the Congress.

Others who have taken the Congress membership are Anubha Munjare, former dacoit Malkhan Singh and climber Megha Parmar.

The election dates will be declared after a little more than a month. So, the party-hopping is on.

According to a senior leader of the Congress, a large number of BJP leaders may join the opposition camp after the announcement of poll dates.

He further said MPCC president Kamal Nath did not give assurance to anyone that the newcomers would be given tickets.

Most of the BJP leaders, who joined the Congress, are the supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

There are a few more leaders who may leave the BJP because of the supporters of Scindia.

Many leaders join BJP

Many Congress leaders also joined the BJP. Congress’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja, spokesperson Shivam Shukla, former legislator Abhay Mishra, Neelam Mishra, Siddharth Malaiya, VHP’s Rajesh Tiwari, Dheeraj Paeria, a retired IAS officer Kavindra Kiyawat, RK Mishra, Vedprakash and MK Agarwal took the BJP membership. Most of these leaders were associated with the BJP and quit the party. Nevertheless, the Congress leaders, connected to grass-roots, are not in a hurry to join the BJP. They are simply waiting and watching.