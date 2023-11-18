MP Election 2023: 1391260 Cast Votes In Bhopal

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 1391260 voters (726347 male, 664837 female and 76 third gender) exercise their franchise in all the seven Assembly constituencies. Collector and District returning Officer Asheesh Singh said a total of 66.66 per cent voting took place in the MM elections in the district. Around 67.62 per cent male voters and 65.64 per cent female voters and 44.18 percent third gender cast their votes.

Berasia constituency

A total of 195766 voters have voted in the Berasia Assembly which includes 104673 male and 91093 female voters.

Bhopal-North constituency

A total of 169557 voters have voted in Bhopal-North. These include 88501 male, 81051 female and 05 third gender voters.

Narela constituency

A total of 228622 voters have voted in Narela Assembly. These include 119522 male, 109099 female and 01 third gender voters.

Bhopal South-West constituency

A total of 137698 voters have voted in the Bhopal South-West Assembly. Of these, 70548 male and 67150 female voters have voted.

Bhopal Central constituency

A total of 149820 voters have voted in Bhopal Central Assembly. These include 77873 male, 71882 female and 65 third gender voters.

Govindpura constituency

A total of 247854 voters have voted in Govindpura Assembly. These include 128307 male, 119545 female and 02 third gender voters.

Hujur Assembly constituency

A total of 261943 voters have voted in the Huzur Assembly. These include 136923 male, 125017 female and 03 third gender voters.

