MP: Elderly killed, another injured over land dispute in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was killed and another person severely injured after being attacked by a group of people over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Atrar village in the Padariya police outpost area of Satai police station in the Chhatarpur district on Sunday late night.

The deceased was identified as Ghanshyam Mishra (75), a resident of Atrar village.

Ghanshyam's son Govind Mishra said that he along with his father and a labourer were tending the field when Ram Narayan Mishra, one of the accused, along with about 10 more people, eight of whom he identified as Manoj Mishra, Jammu Kushwaha, Munna Kushwaha, Munna Mishra, Kshitij Mishra, Bablu Ganesh Tiwari, Kalu Tiwari and Mahesh Tiwari, arrived the spot.

Govind said they started abusing and beating up his father before they turned to the labourer and assaulted him as well.

He identified Ram Narayan Mishra as a police personnel posted at the DIG office.

"They rained blows on my father with sticks before hitting him on the head with the butt of an axe. They also beat up the labourer with sticks. He sustained severe injuries," the deceased's son told ANI.

He added that he called for an ambulance which took his father and the injured labourer to a nearby hospital. "Doctors pronounced my father dead," Govind said.

The injured was receiving treatment, he informed.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Raghu Keshari said an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147, 148, 149, 294, 506, 302 and 307 of the IPC and further investigation was underway.