MP: EC-Appointed Observes Inspect EVM Strong Room

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission (EC) has appointed general observers and a police observer for all the four constituencies in Narmadapuram, official sources said. An IAS officer Udai Narayan Das has been appointed observer for Seoni Malwa and Hoshangabad constituencies. Another IAS officer Suhas Das will look after the polling in Sohagpur and Pipariya seats. An IPS officer Shivhari Meena will be the police observer for all the four seats. They have been appointed to oversee the election, so that there may not be any irregularities.

The general observers and the police observer inspected the ITI premises where the votes would be counted. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh Singh and superintendent of police Gurkaran accompanied the observers. They also inspected the strong room where the EVMs were kept. Apart from that, they inspected arrangements for counting, media room, control room, and the observers’ room. Collector informed them about the steps taken for counting votes. Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat SS Rawat, deputy district election officer Devendra Kumar Singh and other officials were present during the inspection.

Officials asked to follow EC directives

The election observers Udai Narayan Das, Suhas Das, observers of expenses Rajat Dutta and police observer Shivhari Meena held a meeting with the officials of the district administration. All of them directed the officials to follow the instructions of the Election Commission to complete the poll process. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh informed the observers about the steps taken by the administration. He also informed the observers about the steps taken by the administration to increase voting percentage by organising various events to raise voters’ awareness.