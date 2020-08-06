MP e-tendering scam: EOW’s wait for CERT In report continues even after 18 months

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing’s wait for report of six cases related to the e-tender scam from CERT-In is still continuing. The EOW officials received last report from Computer Response Team New Delhi was in February 2019 and the EOW had registered nine cases till date and in three cases, charge sheet has been submitted in the respected court.

The EOW is waiting for the report of remaining six cases and also of the other cases related to the scam from the CERT-In for more than a year.

A controversy triggered when the CERT-In stated that they don’t have any of the remaining scam related data with them.

Sources informed that in the month of November-December 2018, a team of CERT-In had taken the forensic images of the server. The images were stored in 9-10 hard disks which were purchased from the market and where handed over to the team.