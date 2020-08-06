MP e-tendering scam: EOW’s wait for CERT In report continues even after 18 months

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing’s wait for report of six cases related to the e-tender scam from CERT-In is still continuing. The EOW officials received last report from Computer Response Team New Delhi was in February 2019 and the EOW had registered nine cases till date and in three cases, charge sheet has been submitted in the respected court.
The EOW is waiting for the report of remaining six cases and also of the other cases related to the scam from the CERT-In for more than a year.
A controversy triggered when the CERT-In stated that they don’t have any of the remaining scam related data with them.
Sources informed that in the month of November-December 2018, a team of CERT-In had taken the forensic images of the server. The images were stored in 9-10 hard disks which were purchased from the market and where handed over to the team.
The first report was given to the EOW in month of February 2019 and on the basis of the report the EOW registered the cases.
The team again came to Bhopal and took more images of the servers and other digital gadgets for screening. More than a year has passed and when the EOW asks them about the pending reports, the CERT-In refused that they have any report pending.
Interestingly, the EOW had sent several reminders to the office, but they did not refuse in any reply to the reminders.
The director general EOW, Rajiv Tandon informed Free Press that the pending reports from the CERT-In are awaited and after receiving the reports further action will be taken.
