MP: Drunk Men Thrash Each Other, Hurl Abuses At High-Class New Year Party In Jabalpur (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Another video showcasing a fight during a New Year's party has come to the fore. The clip belongs to a high-class bash from Jabalpur, where two men can be seen holding each other by their collars and hurling abuses. Wife of one of the accused was also spotted attacking the opponent of her husband.

According to information, the scuffle involved Ritesh Tandon, the director of a security services company, accompanied by his wife and daughter. The video, adorned with hashtags like "Rai Party" and "Money's Heat," swiftly gained traction across social media platforms.

The footage, lasting approximately two and a-half minutes, displayed a heated dispute between two men who relentlessly exchanged abusive words and pushed each other. One belonged to a family group, while the other was associated with a group of young men. The video also revealed the involvement of Ritesh's wife in physically assaulting the other men. The incident unfolded during the New Year's celebration at a local hotel.

The video documented a tense exchange of abusive words and a physical altercation. It is evident from the footage that all individuals engaged in the fight, including Ritesh's wife and daughter, were under the influence of alcohol.