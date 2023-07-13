 MP: Drunk Congress Leader Held For Assaulting Police Constable In Chhatarpur
MP: Drunk Congress Leader Held For Assaulting Police Constable In Chhatarpur

District Chhatarpur City vice-president of Congress held for assaulting police constable.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Civil lines police of Chhatarpur have arrested a man, who is the vice president of Congress Jhuggi-Jhopdi cell of the town, for assaulting a police constable publicly under the influence of alcohol a few days ago, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that a video of the act had gone viral on social media platforms, after which the senior police officials took cognizance and ordered to arrest the accused.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi told the media that the arrested accused has been identified as Ajay Pratap Singh Baghel, who is the city president of Congress Jhuggi-Jhopdi cell.

A few days ago, he had been eve-teasing girls and women at a city locality, in a drunken state. A police constable named Manish Dubey, who is posted at the Khajuraho police station, tried to stop him. Enraged due to this, Baghel hurled abuses at Dubey and began scuffling with him.

An unidentified person recorded a video of the act and uploaded it on social media. Following the incident, Dubey approached the Civil Lines police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The cops swung into action immediately and arrested Baghel under Sections 353, 332, 186, 294 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

