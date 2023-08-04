 MP: Drunk Care-Taker Of Shahpura Building Falls Off Terrace, Dies
He used to reside along with his family at a three-storied building in Shahpura, which was owned by a private company.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man employed as a care-taker of a three-storied building owned by a private company in Shahpura fell to death from the terrace of the building late Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that the man who fell to death from the building was in a drunken state and eventually lost balance, which led to the incident.

Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria told Free Press that the man who died in the incident has been identified as Shivraj Solanki (35). He used to reside along with his family at a three-storied building in Shahpura, which was owned by a private company.

One of Solanki’s kin had come to visit them on Wednesday night. He and Solanki went to the terrace to consume alcohol. After being done with the drinks, Solanki began to take a stroll on the terrace. During this, he walked up to the edge of the terrace and lost balance suddenly, falling from there.

He sustained grievous injuries on his head and other parts of the body, and bled profusely. His kin rushed him to the JP hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

article-image

