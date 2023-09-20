MP: Draft Of Women's Reservation Bill Prepared During UPA Regime, Says Congress Leader Arun Yadav

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran Congress leader Arun Yadav has taken a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over women's reservation bill tabled in the parliament and claimed that the draft of the bill was prepared during the UPA regime.

Addressing the media persons in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Wednesday, Yadav said, "The women's reservation bill which was introduced in the lower house on Tuesday and for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to garner applause, the draft of that bill was prepared by the then Prime Minister Man Mohan Singh during the UPA regime. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wanted that women should get reservation and they should stand on equal status, therefore the bill was prepared with a better thinking. The Congress party still wants women to get reservations."

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

'33 percent of seats will be reserved for women'

Introducing the bill in the Lower House, the minister said, "This Bill is about women's empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 percent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A provides for reservation of seats for SC/ST in the House of People."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is bringing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women empowerment.

Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010

Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Yadav, who is taking out Congress's Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Damoh district these days, said that he was getting full support from the public in the district for the yatra.

During this, the congress leader also took a dig at the state BJP over its Jan Ashirwad Yatra and said that BJP should take out Maafi Yatra (Apology Rally) in the state.

Notably, after BJP's 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra', the Congress party is also taking out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' across the state ahead of the polls.

BJP took out a total of five yatras across the state

The BJP took out a total of five yatras across the state which is going to conclude on September 25 in the state capital Bhopal. A 'Workers Mahakumbh' will also be on the occasion in which BJP workers across the state will participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the program and address the party workers.

On the other hand, the Congress party is taking out seven yatras covering all the assembly constituencies across the state and they are beginning the yatra from the prominent temples in different regions on the state.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.