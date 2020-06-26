MP down to 9th place in corona patients’ number

The situation arising out of corona pandemic in the state is improving each day.
Now, the MP is controlling the disease in a better way than other states.
In terms of number of corona patients, MP was once in the fourth place among all other states in the country. But now, it is in the ninth place.
There are more patients in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Haryana than in Madhya Pradesh.
The growth rate of patients in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is higher than that of MP.
If the growth rate remains the same, the state’s position in terms of corona patients will decline further.
As far as the number of active patients goes, the situation in MP is better than that in other states.
The smaller states like Jammu & Kashmir and Assam have more active patients than MP has.
The growth rate of patients in MP is 1.6%, which is less than other states.
Twenty-six days have passed since unlocking began, but the number of patients remained under control.
Only in Bhopal, Indore and Morena, the number of active patients is in three figures. In other districts, the number has declined.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)