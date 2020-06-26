MP down to 9th place in corona patients’ number

The situation arising out of corona pandemic in the state is improving each day.

Now, the MP is controlling the disease in a better way than other states.

In terms of number of corona patients, MP was once in the fourth place among all other states in the country. But now, it is in the ninth place.

There are more patients in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Haryana than in Madhya Pradesh.

The growth rate of patients in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is higher than that of MP.

If the growth rate remains the same, the state’s position in terms of corona patients will decline further.