MP doing lesser number of corona tests than other big states

Many cities in Madhya Pradesh are under lockdown because of the rise in corona positive cases. Yet it seems to have failed to quell the virus.

The number of tests conducted in MP is lesser than that of other states. Only 7.52 lakh tests have been conducted during the past four months in the state.

Because of lesser number of tests, patients could not be identified in many districts where the virus has rapidly spread.

On the other hand, ten lakh tests have so far been conducted in Delhi. Quick detection and fast treatment of patients have lessened the number of active cases in the national capital.

In terms of active corona cases, Delhi was in the second place among all other states across the country. But now, Delhi is out of the first ten states where the number of active patients was very high.

The state-wise data of tests show: Tamil Nadu (26 lakh), Maharashtra (21 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (19 lakh), U P (22 lakh) and Rajasthan (15 lakh).