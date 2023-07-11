MP: DM Asks Officials To Complete Target Of Ayushman Cards In Lalitpur

Representative Pic |

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): District magistrate Alok Singh has issued an order saying that the number of Ayushman made in June was less than the target. He said that the cards were to be made in rural areas for the rest of the beneficiaries through a campaign launched from June 1 to June 30.

Asha Bahu, Gram Panchayat Sahayaks and secretaries of Gram Panchayat made 4,325 Ayushman cards last month. Nevertheless, the campaign has been extended up to July 31 this year to complete the target.

Singh said Asha Bahus, Gram Panchayat Rojgar Sewaks, Panchayat Sahayaks and secretaries of Gram Panchayat would make Ayushman cards for the beneficiaries.

District Panchayatraj officers will make available communication plans and roaster for the campaign and give them to the officials so that they may work.

