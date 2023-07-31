 MP: Divyang Kalyan Samiti Holds Dental, Eye Check-Up Camps In Khajuraho
Divyang Kalyan Samiti organises free-of-cost dental check up camps.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
MP: Divyang Kalyan Samiti Holds Dental, Eye Check-Up Camps In Khajuraho | FP Photo

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Divyang Kalyan Samiti (society for specially-abled) organised a free-of-cost dental and eye check-up camp here on Sunday. In all, 70 patients visited the camp for free eye and dental check-ups.

They were also provided free medicines by the incharge of the camp, Dr Supriya Gupta, who hails from Chhatarpur. Vikram Singh and Ramkishore Gupta were present as chief guests on the occasion.

President of the Divyang Kalyan Samiti, Mukesh Kumar Patel, said the objective of the camp was to eradicate eye-related diseases and dental problems among poor.

He added that the committee was dedicated to serving the society and will persevere in its efforts to continue with the practice in the future too.

Continuing his statements, he said that the camp was not aimed at curing the poor persons of eye diseases and dental issues, but also to apprise them of measures to be followed for better eye and dental health. Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Phoolchand Kushwaha, Bhagirath Patel, Ganesh Raikwar and others.

