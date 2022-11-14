MP: Divisional commissioner Bhayadia instructs for patient's help desk at Pandit Khushilal Ayurveda Institute

FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Malsingh Bhayadia inspected Pt. Khushi Lal Sharma Government Ayurveda Institute and Hospital and instructed to form patient’s help desk.

During the inspection of the hospital, he went to the outpatient department, pathology lab, Panchakarma department, labor room, operation theater, and indoor department and discussed with the patient and his attendant.

He also directed to set up a help desk to provide guidance to the patients. During the discussion with the patients, directed the canteen operator to improve the quality of the food provided to them. Along with this, the staff and other staff at the registration counter were instructed to be more sensitive and gentle toward the patients.

The Divisional Commissioner inquired about the various projects of the Institute and all the Heads of Departments were instructed to prepare and submit the projects for innovation.

Read Also Bhopal: Next meeting of Cheetah Task Force committee to be held on November 14