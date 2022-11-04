e-Paper Get App
MP: District administration registers FIR in para-medical college scam

Baghel requested a high-level investigation into a public interest lawsuit he filed with the Jabalpur High Court.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 01:55 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Ilaiyaraaja T has filed a police report along with the attachment orders in the case of scholarship fraud against the 19 paramedical colleges operational in Jabalpur.

Notably, as disclosed by advocate Vishal Baghel, over 19 paramedical colleges were involved in a scam of crores in the post-matric scholarship and tuition fees of SC, ST, and OBC students from 2010 to 2014. As per disclosure by RTI, the money was withdrawn under a false name without the students being registered or taking the exam. According to the reports, many white-collar members of the ruling were also allegedly involved in the scam which was disclosed by advocate Vishal Baghel by applying RTI.

In 2015, Baghel requested a high-level investigation into a public interest lawsuit he filed with the Jabalpur High Court. Following this, the government turned the scholarship fraud probe over to the Lokayukta. After a protracted period of suppression, Vishal Baghel once more knocked on the High Court's door in January 2022 by obtaining all the factual records pertaining to the scheme through RTI.

