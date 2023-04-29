MP: Digvijaya Singh seeks to make a dent in BJP’s stronghold Neemuch

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh |

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): As assembly elections are closing in, senior Congress leaders have started interacting with party workers at grass-root level. Considering Neemuch as stronghold of the BJP, former CM Digvijaya Singh on Saturday visited Jawad assembly constituency and interacted with party workers.

Rajya Sabha MP Singh met mandalam and sector workers to chalk out party's election strategy. Later in a press conference, Singh targeted regional leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Cabinet minister Omprakash Sakhalecha.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh had reached Jawad tehsil of Neemuch district on Friday. Here he rested for the night. On Saturday, he met media persons. On this occasion, he accused the state government of irregularities, corruption and commission prevailing in the state.

Minister Sakhalecha turned commercial

Digvijay Singh said that former Chief Minister Virendra Kumar Sakhalecha had a different status. He was a leader of clean and clear image. Minister Sakhalecha has become completely commercial. Due to this, the post of Panch, Sarpanch and District President of Vidhansabha has also become commercial. Recovery is being done from sarpanchs in the name of construction amount. Singh called the state government a double-faced government regarding the sedition case going on against him.

The former CM said that the government of Karnataka is called the government of 40 percent commission. Only the farmers and sarpanch of this place know what percentage of ministers and MLAs are there in Jawad. The priority of BJP is to promote big contractors, businessmen and big people.