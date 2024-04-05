MP: Dhirendra Shastri Apologises Over 'Ali-Bajrangbali' Comment After Police Complaint In Lucknow (WATCH)

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhirendra Shastri, the peethadhishwar of Baba Bageshwar Dham, has issued a video statement apologising for his controversial ‘Ali-Bajrangbali’ comment on Friday. Giving clarification on his statement, Shastri said that his comment was perceived in the wrong manner. He also said that he respects Gods of all religions.

“Hazrat Ali was a priest of non-violence. I have read about him and we respect all the Gods,” he said.

He further said that his statement was misrepresented. “Actually, I asked a person, possessed by a Jin, what his name is, and he replied Ali. On this, I said that we have Bajrang Bali, he is your father too. Maula Ali is the God of non-violence and Muslims. I have respect for him in my heart. If anyone has been hurt by my words or statements, I apologize,” he said.

FIR against Dhirendra Shastri In Lucknow

Notably, some Maulanas have accused Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham of giving a controversial statement on Hazrat Ali. On Friday, Shia Chand Committee Chairman Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi filed a complaint in Chowk Kotwali of Lucknow demanding registration of a case against Shastri.

In the complaint given in Kotwali, Saif Abbas Naqvi alleged that Dhirendra Shastri has hurt the sentiments of Shia and Sunni communities.