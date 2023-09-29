 MP: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesha In Ganj Basoda
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Representational Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees in Ganj Basoda town immersed the idols of Lord Ganesh in the Betwa River on Thursday, chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa’.

They small idols in temporary ponds set up on the banks of the Betwa River by the Ganj Basoda civic body.

Arrangements were made at the Ganj Bridge on the Betwa River, including lighting, water, tents, and other facilities to ensure a hassle-immersion ceremony.

The idols were brought to the Ganj Bridge near the river. The idols were worshipped and immersed.

To ensure security, there were police officers, home guards and a large number of volunteers on the banks of the Betwa River.

The arrangements for vehicles coming from Ganj towards the bridge were directed to take an alternate route.

Devotees flocked to the banks of the river from the morning to immerse idols. Idols were also brought from rural areas for immersion in the river.

