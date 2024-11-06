MP: Despite Diversity, India Remains One; Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, has said despite diversity in every aspect of life, India stands united, and this is her beauty. The country has taught the world how to give up on materialism, he said. The foundation of India is based on Sanatan Dharma which absorbs all sorrows and sufferings, he said.

Today, a fight between good and evils is going on in the country, but evils will be defeated, he said, adding that the country needs to be put on the right track. The RSS chief made the statement at a function held on the birth centenary of eminent exponent of the Ramayan Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay in Chitrakoot on Wednesday.

A large number of saints, including Morari Bapu, were present at the function. Bhagwat said that the people should stand by the good and maintain proper conduct and that a demon called selfishness was trying to suppress the rising India, but the evil spirit would never succeed.

It is impossible to stop India whose foundation was laid by saints from marching ahead, he said, adding that every Hindu should take the message of Sanata Dharma across the world. The people should have Ram, who keeps everyone in himself, Bhagwat further said.

Business, sports, win and loss, efforts to make the nation great, endeavours to make people happy, sending relief to other countries are going on, but these are all outer cloaks, but Ram is needed to keep everyone together, he said. Although a temple has been built in Ayodhya, real Ayodhya lies in everyone’s mind, so it should be seen that there is no war in the world, he said. Bhagwat also highlighted the life of Ramkinkar Upadhyay.