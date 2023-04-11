 MP: Deputy ranger’s wife killed in road accident in Balaghat
The forest official and his daughter suffered injuries

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of a deputy ranger was killed and her husband and daughter were severely injured in an accident in Kendatola village under Birsa police station in the early hours of Tuesday, official sources said.

The accident occurred when the car carrying the deputy ranger and his family hit a bus parked on road.

The wife of the deputy ranger Pankaj Richharia died on the spot. The deputy ranger and his daughter Bhavya were admitted to Birsa government hospital from where they were referred to the district hospital.  His seven-year-old son Parth who was also in the car suffered minor injuries.

Richharia who was posted in Birsa forest circle went to Jaipur by car and the accident occurred when he was returning from there. He himself was driving the car.

article-image

