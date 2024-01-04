 MP: Dense Fog Envelops Bhopal, Other Cities
Normal life out of gear

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 06:12 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog enveloped Bhopal and several other cities that lowered visibility to 50 metres at several places on Wednesday. It was for a brief period that bright sun appeared. In the evening, fog was back.

In the morning, minimum visibility at Bhopal airport was 50 metres followed by Khajuraho (100 metres), Datia, Mandla, Sagar (200 metres each).

Due to dense fog in early morning hours in Bhopal, distant things were hardly visible. Vehicle drivers kept the headlights on while commuting. By noon, situation eased but fog hindered visibility. There was light drizzle in some parts of the city.

On Wednesday, Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees above normal. Its maximum temperature at 23.9 degrees Celsius was normal.

Weather department said dense to medium fog covered Bhopal, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore and Raisen on Wednesday.

The minimum temperatures of Betul was 14.5 degrees Celsius, Datia was 11.4 degrees Celsius, Khandwa was 13.4 degrees Celsius, Raisen was 14.4 degrees Celsius and that of Ujjain was 15 degrees Celsius.

Lowest min temp

The lowest minimum temperature ranging from 10 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius was recorded in five cities. Khajuraho recorded minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, Gwalior registered 10.1 degrees Celsius, Ratlam recorded 10.1 degrees Celsius, Seoni registered 10. 3 degrees Celsius and Mandla recorded 11 degrees Celsius.

