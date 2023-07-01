MP: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Hold A Road Show In Gwalior Today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The AAP party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a road show in Gwalior on Saturday to sound a poll bugle for upcoming state assembly elections.

He will also address the general meeting in Gwalior, which will see participation of more than one lakh people from all over the state.

Why Is The Aam Aadmi Party Giving More Emphasis On Gwalior Chambal Zone?

The reason behind emphasising the Gwalior Chambal division is its proximity to Delhi. As third party in Gwalior Chambal Zone, the AAP party is hopeful because the graph of the BSP is slowly slipping and it has performed well in the municipal elections in Gwalior and Morena Municipal Corporation, so it is hopeful that they will be able to make an impact in the urban areas.

