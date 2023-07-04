MP: Daughter Serves Poisoned Food To Family in Sheopur, 4 Hospitalised

Representative Image |

Sheopur: In a shocking incident, a daughter allegedly served poisoned food to her family in Sheopur on Monday. Four women of the house fell sick and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

However, police said different people are giving varied statements.

According to Nai Duniya, the married daughter was living at her parents' house with her husband.

One of the hospitalised women said that her husband's grandmother had come home to take him back. "The old lady was upset and must have poisoned our food."

While another victim Rampurti Bairva, said that the accused Aarti who has been residing here with her husband mixed poison to food and water.

Other women who are hospitalized include, Mamta Bairva and Ramdhara Bairva hailing from Gandhinagar.

