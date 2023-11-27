MP Crime: Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help, 4 Arrested

MP Crime: Jabalpur Woman Kills Husband With The Help Of Lover, 4 Arrested |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident of murder has come to light, where a wife, along with her lover, hatched a dreadful conspiracy to kill her husband in Jabalpur. The police disclosed the entire incident through a press conference on Monday and told the media that they have arrested the wife, the lover and two of their accomplices involved in the murder.

The incident was reported from the Bargi police station area, 40 kilometres away from Jabalpur district headquarters, where on November 24, the police found a body smeared with blood on the side of the road leading to Mangeli Manegaon. The body was later identified as that of 40-year-old Prem Singh Maravi, resident of Hinotiya village of Barela.

During the investigation, the police had suspected that the victim was bludgeoned to death

When the police started further investigation in the whole matter, it was found that the deceased Prem Singh had last talked to Vikas Patel, a resident of Thana village of Patan. When Vikas was taken into custody and interrogated, he confessed to his crime.

Vikas told the police that he along with Vishnu Patel murdered Prem Singh at the behest of Prahlad Patel. The accused also said that Prahlad Patel is his maternal uncle.

Accused and victim used to work together

Prahlad and the deceased Prem Singh used to work in a nearby farm in Barela and during this time, Prahlad had established illicit relations with his wife Sangeeta. In order to remove Prem Singh from the way of their relationship, Prahlad gave Rs 50,000 to his nephew of which, Rs 8,000 was given as advance.

After plotting his murder, Vikas called the victim over the phone and they sat together on the banks of Manglei canal near Bargi and drank alcohol. Sometime later, he attacked the victim on the head with a rod with the intention of killing him, but seeing that the victim was still alive, the accused bludgeoned him with rock till he died.

Giving information about the entire matter, Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police Sonali Dubey said that four accused, including the victim’s wife Sangeeta Maravi, have been arrested. Police have recovered the rod and the vehicle used in the murder from the accused and have sent them to jail. ​