MP Crime: Woman Gang-Raped And Thrown In Field, Police Suspect Crime To Be An Act Of Revenge

Ashokanagar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was found lying, in a delirious state, in an agricultural field near Mayapur village of Shadora police station in the district. On inquiring, the woman said that four people forcibly took her in a car and tortured her throughout the night.

On receiving the information, police registered a case of gang rape and have started searching for the accused.

The victim is a resident of Muhasa village and had come for treatment to Anandpur Trust Hospital located at Waheria near Isagarh. Four men kidnapped her from the hospital near a culvert and sexually assaulted her throughout the night. The woman also alleged that she was injured by some weapon.

On the matter, SDOP Vivek Sharma said “When we reached the spot, the woman's hands were tied. During the initial interrogation, she told us that the accused forced her to sit in the car and tied her hands and legs. As soon as it got dark, they stopped the car and continued to brutalize her.”

Victim’s Husband Accused Of Murder

Investigations further revealed that the husband of the victim woman is an accused in a murder case. There’s a case registered against him in Indar police station with charges of murdering a person named Badam Lodhi.

Gang Rape Accused Connected With Badnam Lodhi’s Murder

Also, Devendra, who is an accused of gang rape, is a witness in a murder case of Lodhi. Whereas the accused Shailendra and Manna Lodhi are the relatives of the deceased Badam Lodhi.

It is feared that the incident of gang rape of the accused's wife has been carried out with the intention of taking revenge of the murder.

Keeping the disclosed facts in mind, SDOP Vivek Sharma said that complaint of the woman has been registered under different sections including gang rape.