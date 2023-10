Representational photo |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was found lying, injured, in an agricultural field in Ashoknagar district on Sunday, hours ahead of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit.

Currently, the woman, hailing from Muhansa village, is being treated at Baheria Hospital in Isagarh tehsil of Ashoknagar district. Also, 4 people are accused of kidnapping and assaulting the woman.

Also, police have recorded the medical examination reports and registered an FIR.

Further details are awaited.