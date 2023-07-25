MP Crime: ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Arrested, Mother & Brother Still Absconding | FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Madan Mahal police on Tuesday, arrested a woman identified as, Shweta Tiwari, who was absconding since August 2022 after defrauding a man of Rs 9.5 Lakh.

She had met the man on a matrimonial site and borrowed the said sum on the pretext of needing the money after her fake selection for the post of Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM). The accused’s mother and brother who had reportedly accompanied her during the crime are still absconding.

According to Sub Inspector AK Rai, Shweta was living in Garadiya as a paying guest from where the police arrested her. In August 2022, an incident of defrauding came to light in which a resident of Amanpur, Vikas Tiwari, was defrauded of Rs 9.5 lakh.

As soon as Vikram decided to tie the knot with Shweta, she fooled him that she been selected for the post of SDM saying that she needed the money. Vikram on the other hand, started transferring money to her, sometimes to her account and sometimes to her mother’s.

This way the ‘Robbery-Trio’ collected a total of 9.5 lakh rupees. Later on, she cut down all the contacts from Vikram and suddenly disappeared. Vikram then lodged a complaint against Shweta.

Since then, police have been in search of the accused who was arrested by Madan Mahal police. A case has already been registered by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

