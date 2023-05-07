MP Crime: 5 men gangrape girl after barging into her house, thrash father & brother over land dispute; 4 held

Representative Image

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a girl was allegedly gangraped by five people in Rajgarh on Thursday night, after thrashing her father and brother. They suffered serious injuries after eight men allegedly entered the home and beat up the victim's family members with a crusher machine's belt.

The men took turns to rape the girl after the family members fainted following the severe beating. The victim’s family eventually reported the incident to the police, but they first merely recorded a case of molestation.

The incident has caused indignation, and Bhim Army members have threatened to start a violent movement if the perpetrators are not taken into custody within a day. One of the accused is still at large while the other four have all been apprehended.

Incident resulted from a land dispute

Local media reports claim that the incident transpired following a land dispute between the accused and the victim's family.

The accused's property was adjoining the land that the victim's family had leased, and there had been a dispute between the two parties for a while. The matter was even listed in the court, said a news report.

Victim and family members admitted to nearby hospital

The victim and her family are admitted to the neighbourhood hospital. Five individuals have been charged by the police with violating numerous sections of the Indian Penal Code.