MP Cow Slaughter: Hindu Protestors Block Road After Cow Meat Found At House In Morena (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of locals and Gau sevaks took to the street after cow meat was recovered from a house in Morena on Friday night. The cow meat was found in a sack at a house in the Bengali Colony of Noorabad police station area of the district.

The visuals show the angry protestors creating ruckus on the road, raising slogans against the accused as police tried to disperse them.

Notably, this is the third such incident in a week. A few days ago, a severed head of cattle was found at Shiv Temple in Ratlam, which led to protests across the town. Similarly, dead cows were recovered from the Ganga river in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni on the occasion of Bakr-id. Members of Hindu outfits raised serious concerns, demanding action against the accused.

#VIDEO | Hundreds of Gau Sevaks & locals take to streets over cow slaughter in Morena, demand strict action against the accused#Morena #MadhyaPradesh #Cow #Protest pic.twitter.com/4lWokdOqWx — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 22, 2024

Half a dozen arrests made

According to information, Dilip Gurjar, a resident of the Noorabad area, approached the police station and complained that some people killed a cow, and when he tried to stop, they attacked him. As soon as the cow protectors received the news of the cow slaughter, they rushed to the spot. With the help of the police, they recovered a sack full of cow meat from the residence in Bengali Colony.

As the news spread, hundreds of people, led by Gau sevak Rudra Pratap Singh, staged protests on the road, demanding strict action against the accused. The agitated protestors raised slogans and blocked the road. The protest continued for over an hour before police took control of the situation.

Over half a dozen men and women were arrested.