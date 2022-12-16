MP: 'Courts should run for at least 300 days in a year, shouldn't be shut for vacation', says Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha | FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Supreme Court lawyer Vivek Tankha has suggested ending of court holidays across the country. Talking to the media, the Rajya Sabha MP said that he had a discussion with the Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Parliament regarding this issue.

Tankha said that the court is a sovereign function and it cannot go on long vacation

“The court is a continuous process, it cannot be closed. I told him that the court holiday is a concept of the British era. The British judges needed month-long holidays to go back to their homes,” he said.

Raising the issue of a large number of cases pending in the courts, Tankha said, “There are 5 crore cases pending in the courts across the country and the courts have only 200 working days. People are suffering a lot due to this.”

He demanded that the courts should run for at least 300 days in a year and the law minister should take up his suggestion with the Chief Justice of India.

The Madhya Pradesh based Parliamentarian further added, “Judges and lawyers are entitled for holidays. There is no restriction if the judge goes on leave for necessary work, but the entire court should not be closed. This causes a lot of trouble to the common people.”

Terming his suggestion a judicial reform, Tankha said that the ministry of law should take cognizance of the matter.