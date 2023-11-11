 MP: Couple Dies In Accident On Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway In Dindori
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Couple Dies In Accident On Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway In Dindori

MP: Couple Dies In Accident On Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway In Dindori

Of the couple riding the bike, the woman died on the spot while her husband died on the way to the hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
MP: Couple Dies In Accident On Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway In Dindori |

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A couple died in a horrific accident on Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway in Dindori on Saturday. There were eight people in the Force Trax vehicle which rammed into a bike at the time of the accident. Of the couple riding the bike, the woman died on the spot while her husband died on the way to the hospital.

According to information, the accident happened near Badi Pulia, a kilometre away from Gorakhpur town under Karanjia development block of the district.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: BJP Releases Its Much-Delayed Manifesto With 'Modi Ki Guarantee'; Check...
article-image

The collision was so fierce that while the woman riding the two-wheeler died on the spot, the woman's husband was seriously injured. It is being said that after some time the injured husband also died. The deceased are said to be from village Damedi of Anuppur district.

Husband died before reaching hospital

The sound during the accident was so loud that the passersby immediately gathered around the spot. The spectators pulled the injured out of the vehicle after much effort and immediately took them to the hospital. By the time the young man could be taken to the hospital, his breathing had stopped.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 'Modi Has Stopped Infiltrators, Abrogated Article 370 While Congress Lacks...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: Kamal Nath Slams BJP For ‘Misuse ‘ Of Development Funds In Bundelkhand

MP Election 2023: Kamal Nath Slams BJP For ‘Misuse ‘ Of Development Funds In Bundelkhand

Diwali 2023: Swarovski, Cutdana Work Big Hit As Designer Dresses Emerge As New Trend In Indore &...

Diwali 2023: Swarovski, Cutdana Work Big Hit As Designer Dresses Emerge As New Trend In Indore &...

MP: Couple Dies In Accident On Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway In Dindori

MP: Couple Dies In Accident On Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway In Dindori

MP Elections 2023: Congress Announces 'Khushhali Mission' For Self-Help Groups, Promises Rs 15,000...

MP Elections 2023: Congress Announces 'Khushhali Mission' For Self-Help Groups, Promises Rs 15,000...

MP Elections 2023: BJP Releases Its Much-Delayed Manifesto With 'Modi Ki Guarantee'; Check...

MP Elections 2023: BJP Releases Its Much-Delayed Manifesto With 'Modi Ki Guarantee'; Check...