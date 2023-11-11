MP: Couple Dies In Accident On Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway In Dindori |

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A couple died in a horrific accident on Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway in Dindori on Saturday. There were eight people in the Force Trax vehicle which rammed into a bike at the time of the accident. Of the couple riding the bike, the woman died on the spot while her husband died on the way to the hospital.

According to information, the accident happened near Badi Pulia, a kilometre away from Gorakhpur town under Karanjia development block of the district.

The collision was so fierce that while the woman riding the two-wheeler died on the spot, the woman's husband was seriously injured. It is being said that after some time the injured husband also died. The deceased are said to be from village Damedi of Anuppur district.

Husband died before reaching hospital

The sound during the accident was so loud that the passersby immediately gathered around the spot. The spectators pulled the injured out of the vehicle after much effort and immediately took them to the hospital. By the time the young man could be taken to the hospital, his breathing had stopped.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)