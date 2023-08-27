MP: Counselling Round For Admission In Polytechnic College Begins In Sagar | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The counselling rounds for admission into Sahodra Rai government polytechnic college began on Friday.

The candidates who wish to take part in counselling round can visit their nearest MP online centre, along with the list of required documents.

The candidates seeking admission into the architecture and interior designing courses should have passed Class 10.

The same applies for the candidates seeking admission in other courses such as computer science, electronics and telecommunications engineering, fashion technology.

The candidates who want to enroll into the modern office management course will be required to pass Class 12.

