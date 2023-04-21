 MP: Cops use water cannon to stop Congress workers in Umaria
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Cops use water cannon to stop Congress workers in Umaria

MP: Cops use water cannon to stop Congress workers in Umaria

The party workers went to the collectorate to stage a sit-in against power problems the residents of Umaria are facing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
article-image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration used water cannons to disperse the Congress workers in Umaria to prevent the party men from entering the collectorate on Tuesday.

The party workers went to the collectorate to stage a sit-in against power problems the residents of Umaria are facing.

The Congress workers led by district Congress committee president Ajay Singh were protesting against constant power failures, corruption and price rise.

Senior leaders of the party, including its national secretary and state in-charge Sanjay Kapoor, Jagdish Saini, legislator from Pushprajgarh Fundelal Marko and others took part in the agitation.

At a public meeting near a local community hall, Kapoor said that the BJP had failed on all counts and pushed the people of the country to destruction.

The Modi-led government at the centre is selling all the properties belonging to the country to a few industrialists.

He urged all the party workers to take oath to remove the present government.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Country-made pistol and four live cartridges seized from Umaria
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Cops use water cannon to stop Congress workers in Umaria

MP: Cops use water cannon to stop Congress workers in Umaria

MP: Female prisoner escapes from police custody in Chhatarpur

MP: Female prisoner escapes from police custody in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Sehore toy-makers set to get global recognition

Madhya Pradesh: Sehore toy-makers set to get global recognition

Bhopal: ‘Youth not participating constructively in democratic processes’

Bhopal: ‘Youth not participating constructively in democratic processes’

Bhopal: Cuber crook who duped jeweller Of Rs 5.2lakh held from Rajasthan

Bhopal: Cuber crook who duped jeweller Of Rs 5.2lakh held from Rajasthan