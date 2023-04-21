MP: Cops use water cannon to stop Congress workers in Umaria

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration used water cannons to disperse the Congress workers in Umaria to prevent the party men from entering the collectorate on Tuesday.

The party workers went to the collectorate to stage a sit-in against power problems the residents of Umaria are facing.

The Congress workers led by district Congress committee president Ajay Singh were protesting against constant power failures, corruption and price rise.

Senior leaders of the party, including its national secretary and state in-charge Sanjay Kapoor, Jagdish Saini, legislator from Pushprajgarh Fundelal Marko and others took part in the agitation.

At a public meeting near a local community hall, Kapoor said that the BJP had failed on all counts and pushed the people of the country to destruction.

The Modi-led government at the centre is selling all the properties belonging to the country to a few industrialists.

He urged all the party workers to take oath to remove the present government.