MP cops to visit Jhajjar in Haryana to assist local police in rape and murder case of 5-year-old girl from Damoh: Chouhan

Bhopal: A police team from Madhya Pradesh will visit Jhajjar in Haryana to assist the local police to investigate the rape and murder of five-year-old Damoh girl, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here Tuesday.

Chief Minister also announced Rs 4 lakh assistance for the family of the deceased.

“I am sending a team of Madhya Pradesh police to Jhajjar. We will provide all possible help to the victim's family. We are providing immediate assistance of Rs four lakh to them. We are with the victim's family," Chouhan said before chairing the state cabinet meeting in Bhopal.

The chief minister said that he had spoken to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and requested him to take stringent action against the accused person, ‘I am confident he'll do the needful for justice to our state's family,’ said CM.

"The incident has shaken me up totally. I've talked to the girl’s father and also the Haryana CM in the matter. It won't be apt to comment on the functioning of cops of the other state, "said Chouhan.

A five-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer from Damoh was allegedly raped and killed by her 30-year-old neighbour in Jhajjar city on Saturday.

The accused, who has a criminal background, had kidnapped the girl from her house and took her to his residence where he committed the crime. Hearing the girl’s shrieks, her parents had tried hard to break open the door, but in vain. The girl's body was later recovered from the house of the accused and he was arrested. The accused, a history-sheeter, is facing eight criminal cases in Haryana.