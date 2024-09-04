MP: Cops Lay Hands On Thief In Garb Of Villagers In Narmadapuram

The policemen lay in wait and collared the thief who had made off with cash and valuables worth more than Rs 15 lakh | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The way the district police have worked out a theft case reminds everyone of Bollywood blockbusters. In the garb of villagers, the policemen lay in wait and collared the thief who had made off with cash and valuables worth more than Rs 15 lakh from the house of Dharmendra Sharma, resident of Rewa City.

At a press conference, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Parag Saini said Sharma had complained on Monday that a thief entered his room and escaped with cash and valuables worth over Rs 15 lakh.

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh formed three teams to catch the thief. When they sifted through the CCTV footage, they came across a suspicious person. They identified the man as Umesh aka Mirchi, resident of Sarni area.

They police also came to know that Mirchi was involved in several cases of thievery. The police got a tipoff that that Mirchi had been at his adopted sister’s house in Chhuri village under Ranipur police station in Betul district. The teams rushed to the spot.

The police realised that if they were in uniform, the villagers would identify them and help Mirchi escape. So, the policemen shunned their uniform and dressed as villagers. They took feedback about the suspect from the villagers who said had Mirchi left for Sarni village. The police team rushed back to Sarni and lay in wait for the criminal.

As soon as they saw Marchi, the policemen caught hold of him. When the police quizzed Mirchi, he tried to mislead them, but he could not withstand the questioning for long and confessed to having committed the theft. He said that he had hidden some stolen goods in the house of his adopted sister Nasreen Quereshi.

The police then took the criminal to Chhuri village and questioned Nasreen who said that some stolen items had been kept in her house. Nasreen also said that she had sold some of the valuables to a jeweller.

On the clue provided by Mirchi, the police recovered a motorcycle used in the theft.