 MP: Cops Lay Hands On Thief In Garb Of Villagers In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Cops Lay Hands On Thief In Garb Of Villagers In Narmadapuram

MP: Cops Lay Hands On Thief In Garb Of Villagers In Narmadapuram

The police got a tipoff that that Mirchi had been at his adopted sister’s house in Chhuri village under Ranipur police station in Betul district. The teams rushed to the spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
The policemen lay in wait and collared the thief who had made off with cash and valuables worth more than Rs 15 lakh | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The way the district police have worked out a theft case reminds everyone of Bollywood blockbusters. In the garb of villagers, the policemen lay in wait and collared the thief who had made off with cash and valuables worth more than Rs 15 lakh from the house of Dharmendra Sharma, resident of Rewa City.

At a press conference, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Parag Saini said Sharma had complained on Monday that a thief entered his room and escaped with cash and valuables worth over Rs 15 lakh.

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh formed three teams to catch the thief. When they sifted through the CCTV footage, they came across a suspicious person. They identified the man as Umesh aka Mirchi, resident of Sarni area.

They police also came to know that Mirchi was involved in several cases of thievery. The police got a tipoff that that Mirchi had been at his adopted sister’s house in Chhuri village under Ranipur police station in Betul district. The teams rushed to the spot.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnudev Sai Announces Approval Of 8.47 Lakh PMAY Houses, Criticises Previous Congress Government
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnudev Sai Announces Approval Of 8.47 Lakh PMAY Houses, Criticises Previous Congress Government
Mumbai: Catholics Urge CM Eknath Shinde To Include Velankanni Shrine In Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana
Mumbai: Catholics Urge CM Eknath Shinde To Include Velankanni Shrine In Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana
Mumbai: Tug Of War Over 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' Sparks Controversy Between Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena And Ajit Pawar's NCP
Mumbai: Tug Of War Over 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' Sparks Controversy Between Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena And Ajit Pawar's NCP
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Pune Banker Dies After Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due To Work Pressure; Police Recover Body
Navi Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Pune Banker Dies After Jumping From Atal Setu Bridge Due To Work Pressure; Police Recover Body
Read Also
MP Updates: Father-Son Duo Thrashes Auto Driver After His Auto Hit Their Car; Ex-Prisoner Causes...
article-image

The police realised that if they were in uniform, the villagers would identify them and help Mirchi escape. So, the policemen shunned their uniform and dressed as villagers. They took feedback about the suspect from the villagers who said had Mirchi left for Sarni village. The police team rushed back to Sarni and lay in wait for the criminal.

As soon as they saw Marchi, the policemen caught hold of him. When the police quizzed Mirchi, he tried to mislead them, but he could not withstand the questioning for long and confessed to having committed the theft. He said that he had hidden some stolen goods in the house of his adopted sister Nasreen Quereshi.

Read Also
Hit & Run: Speeding Car Hits, Drags Father and Son On Scooter; Father Killed, Son Critical In...
article-image

The police then took the criminal to Chhuri village and questioned Nasreen who said that some stolen items had been kept in her house. Nasreen also said that she had sold some of the valuables to a jeweller.

On the clue provided by Mirchi, the police recovered a motorcycle used in the theft.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: India’s start-up culture lags far behind Germany, Israel; Says Dr Chintan Vaishnav,...

Indore: India’s start-up culture lags far behind Germany, Israel; Says Dr Chintan Vaishnav,...

22 Convicted But No Execution Under MP’s Death-For-Rape Law Since 2017

22 Convicted But No Execution Under MP’s Death-For-Rape Law Since 2017

School Girls Destroy Fans, Windows To Protest Harsh Punishments In Bhopal

School Girls Destroy Fans, Windows To Protest Harsh Punishments In Bhopal

Two Held For Stealing Jewellery On Pretext Of Healing Ailing Woman In Chhatarpur

Two Held For Stealing Jewellery On Pretext Of Healing Ailing Woman In Chhatarpur

MP: Cops Lay Hands On Thief In Garb Of Villagers In Narmadapuram

MP: Cops Lay Hands On Thief In Garb Of Villagers In Narmadapuram