MP: Cops Fail To Act Against Culprits Involved In Attacking Doctor In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ten days have passed since a band of criminals attacked an on-duty doctor at the community health centre (CHC) with a sharp-edged weapon, but the police have yet to take action against the culprits.

The injured doctor Niranjan Rajput lodged a written complaint at the Gaurihar police station, demanding security arrangements on the CHC premises and strict action against the attackers.

The police, however, neither acted against the criminals nor provided any security to the doctor.

Angry with the behaviour of the police, the doctors of the hospital havestopped working at the OPD and, as a result, many patients had to return home empty-handed.

Rajput said after giving preliminary treatment to a man injured in a road accident on September 18, he was preparing papers in his chamber for referring him to another hospital.

A resident of Maharajput (Majhpatia) Sanjay Singh and his friend entered his chamber and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, Rajput said. The attackers also damaged the records of the hospital.

When the other employees of the hospital entered his chamber, the attackers ran away.

Rajput also informed the collector and the chief medical and health officer about the incident and sought action against the culprits.

