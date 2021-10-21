MP contributes 6.7cr C-jabs to country’s Covid vaccine milestone

BHOPAL: A total of 6.70 crores doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Madhya Pradesh by Thursday morning, says state immunisation officer Dr. Santosh Shukla. Of these, 4. 91 crore are first doses.

He was speaking at a meet of radio partners organised by the Unicef to celebrate 100-crore vaccinations in the country on Thursday. Shukla spoke on the journey of Covid-19 vaccination and how the state team had navigated the challenges to contribute from Madhya Pradesh to the achievement at all-India level. He says that it is time to salute the efforts of all workers including the cold chain team which made sure that we get vaccines in all sectors and without breaking the cold chain.

Madhya Pradesh Unicef Chief, Margaret Gwada, congratulated the country and said that they are committed to support the vaccination drive till they cover all and reach the last mile. She says it is important that they keep it going and focus on reaching out to those who have to get the second dose.

Radio Jockeys Sukriti from Radio Mirchi, Pinky Tiwari, Programming head Radio LakeCity, RJ Arsh of Red FM, and others from various radio channels shared their experiences. They shared that we need to keep up the energy levels and focus on the second dose like they did for the first dose and also promote Covid appropriate behaviour.

Communication Specialist, Unicef, Madhya Pradesh, Anil Gulati conducted the meet. Dr Vandana Bhatia, Health Specialist, Unicef, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ravindra Bagal, Health Officer, UN, Madhya Pradesh were present. Avinash Bajpai, Registrar, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism, Mani Nair, from University shared their ideas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:09 PM IST