MP: Container Breaks Down Near Rly Crossing, Causes Traffic Jam

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A container broke down near railway crossing here on Sunday, which led to traffic gridlock for hours. Notably, the town is seeing a good footfall of visitors who are here to offer prayers to Goddess Pathariya.

Traffic jams were visible in Harpalpur as people began flocking to reach the temple. Traffic inflow began increasing from 5 am on Sunday. To add to the woes, a container broke down near railway crossing in Harpalpur, which hampered vehicular flow for hours.

Long vehicle queues were seen on Lehchura Road, Rath Road, Nehru Gate, Purani Galla Mandi, Harihar Road on Sunday. There was no room for ambulance to pass by. Commuters demanded deployment of more traffic police personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The situation remained the same on Sunday evening, official sources said.