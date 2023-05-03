MP: Conman dupes engineer of Rs 1.75L in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A cheat,identifying himself as an army man,has duped an engineer of over Rs 1.75 lakh on the pretext of taking his house on rent.

According to reports, a resident of Puroshottam Vihar colony in the city Akash Sharma is working for road development department in Bhind.

A few days ago, he floated an online advertisement that he wanted to give his house on rent.

He got a call from a person who identified himself as Manoj Singh, an army man. Sharma was ready to give his house on rent to Singh.

To win Sharma’s confidence, Singh told him that he would transfer Rs 15,000 to his account in advance.

Singh took the account number of Sharma and, then, told him that he was not able to transfer money.

Singh gave his account number to Sharma and got it connected with the latter’s e-wallet account.

Singh told Sharma to do as he would say, and Sharma followed his advice.

By the time Sharma realised that something went wrong, the cheat had withdrawn more than Rs 1.75 lakh from his account.

After withdrawing the money from Sharma’s account, the cheat switched off his mobile phone.

The cyber cell of the crime branch has begun to inquire into the case after receiving a complaint from Sharma.

The bank statement, however, showed that the money transaction took place from Akash Sharma to Akash Sharma.

Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotia said the engineer had given an advertisement for renting out his house on a website.

The cheat identifying himself as an army man called up the engineer and withdrew more than Rs 1.75 lakh from the latter’s account.

The police began an inquiry into the case, Dandotia said.

