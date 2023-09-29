MP: Congress’s Janakrosh Yatra To Enter Sehore On October 2

Representational Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress’s Janaksrosh Yatra will enter Sehore on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Those aspiring for tickets from the party have been assigned various responsibilities to make the Yatra successful.

According to sources, the party office-bearers have told the ticket seekers that their demand would depend on the number of people they gather for the rally.

MPCC president Kamal Nath’s team will keep an eye on each aspirant of tickets.

A meeting over Janakrosh Yatra was held at the party office in the district.

District Congress Committee president Balveer Singh Tomar, in charge of the district Babulal Yadav and in charge of the Yatra Sharma told all block presidents their position at the grassroots will be judged during the Yatra.

Those aspiring for tickets from Sehore assembly have plunged into action to make the Janakrosh Yatra successful. There are posters and banners in different parts of the city.

The party leaders are holding meetings to welcome the Yatra in every block.

The Yatra will come from Berasia to Sehore assembly constituency on October 2.

A public meeting may be held at Barabazar in the city.

