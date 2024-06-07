MP: Congressmen Push For Party Revival, Few Leaders Want Higher-Ups To Fix Accountability Of Party's Poor Performance

(Left) Ajay Singh (Right) Lakshman Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Lok Sabha poll debacle in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders want total revival of the party, while a few have opened front against party higher ups. The Congress candidates faced defeat in 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Chhindwara seat which was a Congress bastion for the last 40 years too went into the kitty of BJP. Former CM Kamal Naths' son Nakul Nath lost the Chhindwara seat it had won in 2019 to BJPís Vivek Bunty Sahu by 1,13618 votes in the Lok Sabha election.

Following another big jolt after the assembly election debacle in November last year, a few leaders have demanded the higher- ups to fix the responsibility of the people for the partyís poor performance in the state.

Congress MLA Ajay Singh said, 'In 2013, I was Leader of Opposition and we lost the assembly election and so I at once resigned from my post, taking responsibility for the party's defeat.'

AICC should brainstorm and look into the party's position in the state following a series of losses in the state, the former LoP said. The Congress government returned to power in 2018 but within 15 15 it was toppled as a number of senior party leaders joined BJP and then no one came to check this and now amid the rumors of party leaders joining the BJP, the Congress had to face the debacle result in Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Former CM Kamal Nath also called for a 'post-mortem' to ascertain the reasons behind the party's misfortune in Chhindwara. "It is not the question of just one seat, but the party's overall defeat in the state," he said.

Ex-CM Digvijaya Singhís brother and former MLA Laxman Singh took to his social media account to attack the party leaders stressing on revamping the party from 'ABCD'.

Stating that there were many points needed to be discussed on the party's poll debacle, former union minister Arun Yadav said that he would speak his mind on the matter before the party's senior leaders in the coming days.

Earlier, accepting the defeat, the party state president Jitu Patwari did not take any step to dissolve †the state or district party unit.