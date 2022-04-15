MP Congress working presidents differ from Hardik Patel on work responsibilities

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Working presidents of Madhya Pradesh Congress have expressed difference of opinion from their Gujarat counterpart Hardik Patel- who had said that he did not have much to work. Madhya Pradesh Congress has four working presidents including Ramniwas Rawat, Bala Bachchan, Jitu Patwari and Surendra Chowdhary. They differed from what Hardik had said.

Replying to a question, working president of MP Congress, Ramniwas Rawat said that if a party worker wants there is a lot of work to be done. “I don’t know what Hardik Patel had said but what I know is that working presidents are assigned responsibilities and they should discharge them honestly,” said Rawat.

Similar views were aired by Bala Bachchan. “The post of working president is made to distribute the responsibilities. Our PCC Chief Kamal Nath has so much to do. If we share the responsibilities there is no harm in it. We take collective decisions,” said Bachchan .

Similarly, Jitu Patwari, who also holds the same portfolio said that working presidents have equal responsibility as that of the president. Rather working presidents share more responsibility as they have to complete the assigned task given by the president.

Statement given by Hardik Patel, working president of Gujarat Congress gains significance as assembly elections are close in both the states.

