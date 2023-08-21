 MP: Congress Workers Advised Against Sabotaging Party During Polls In Sehore
The BJP recently issued a list of candidates for the ensuing assembly election

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
MP: Congress Workers Advised Against Sabotaging Party During Polls In Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress, scared of sabotage, administered an oath to party workers not to do anything against the party during the election.

Now, the party leadership has advised them against damaging the party from within. The BJP recently issued a list of candidates for the ensuing assembly election.

article-image

Nevertheless, the Congress is mulling over giving tickets to candidates. The party observer looks serious about the number of ticket aspirants.

The party observer Subhash Chopra is interacting with the party workers of Mandals, sectors and booths, so that there may not be any sabotage after the distribution of tickets.

Previously, the party workers were administered oaths. Now, they have been advised against damaging the party from within. Chopra urged the party workers to work together, sinking all differences.

The BJP has won all the four seats – Sehore, Ichhawar, Ashta and Budhni.

