 MP: Congress To Form Next Government In Rewa, Says Party Leader
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
MP: Congress To Form Next Government In Rewa, Says Party Leader

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader from Gudh assembly constituency Sanjeev Dwivedi has said after the MP election, his party will form government. He further said people of the state want to make Kamal Nath the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Dwivedi said he had discussed with MPCC president Kamal Nath the poll strategy for all the seats in Rewa. During discussion, Nath said he would give good candidates for each seat so that they may work up to the people’s expectations.

