MP Congress stages state-wide demonstration against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s audio clip

The Congress party staged state-wide demonstration on Friday against alleged audio clip of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confessing that Congress government was toppled on the instructions of top party leaders.

A memorandum was submitted to district administration in each district, which was addressed to President of India. In state capital, the former minister PC Sharma staged demonstration at Roshanpura square. During the demonstration, the members maintained the social distancing norms. While addressing the demonstration, Sharma alleged that chief minister Chouhan had confessed on June 8 at BJP party workers’ meeting that the Congress government led by Kamal Nath was toppled.