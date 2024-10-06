 MP: Congress Stages Protest Near Kotwali Police Station Over Several Party Members Detain
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): In a show of discontent, Congress workers in Singrauli staged protest outside Kotwali police station on Sunday, after several party members were detained by the police while delivering a notice for a statewide protest.

The Congress was raising voice against a recent case of rape of a 3-year-old girl. On October 4, the party members visited Navanagar police station to inform authorities about their upcoming statewide protest but were held there late into the night.

The following day, when they went to Kotwali police station to give notice for a torch rally, they were detained again, sparking outrage. In response, a large number of Congress workers gathered outside Kotwali police station and began a sit-in. As the crowd grew, the police station was heavily fortified, and officials from across the district were deployed to manage the situation.

He further alleged that the local police were more interested in silencing the Opposition than ensuring justice for the people, vowing that Congress would continue its fight, even if the entire party had to be jailed.

