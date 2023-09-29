MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Janata Dal leader Dileep Singh who recently joined the Congress held a meeting with party workers at his residence on Friday.

Senior Congress leaders were also present at the meeting. There is no difference between the ideology of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, he said.

He said that he would carry out all the responsibilities to be given by the Congress from time to time.

Congress leader Rajendra Sharma said the aim of the socialism of Mahatma Gandhi, the first Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru and that of Ram Manohar Lohia were the same, and their purpose was to develop the nation.

