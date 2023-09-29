 MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

He said that he would carry out all the responsibilities to be given by the Congress from time to time.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Janata Dal leader Dileep Singh who recently joined the Congress held a meeting with party workers at his residence on Friday.

Senior Congress leaders were also present at the meeting. There is no difference between the ideology of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, he said.

He said that he would carry out all the responsibilities to be given by the Congress from time to time.

Congress leader Rajendra Sharma said the aim of the socialism of Mahatma Gandhi, the first Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru and that of Ram Manohar Lohia were the same, and their purpose was to develop the nation.

Read Also
MP: Congress’s Janakrosh Yatra To Enter Sehore On October 2
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Girl Raped In Ujjain Mentally Challenged, Say Police

MP: Girl Raped In Ujjain Mentally Challenged, Say Police

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi