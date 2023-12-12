MP: Congress MLAs To Meet After Dec 15 To Decide Leader Of Opposition

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has called its legislative meet to decide the name for Leader of Opposition (LoP) after December 15.

The names of former leader of opposition Ajay Singh, former chief whip of the legislature party Ramniwas Rawat, former ministers Bala Bachchan and Umang Singhar have emerged prominently among the contenders.

Congress won 66 seats

66 Congress candidates have reached the 230-member assembly after winning the elections. The party leader will be chosen by the MLAs.

The central organisation has been asked to deploy observers to choose the legislature party's head, according to senior party leaders.

Notably, the party officials emphasise reaching decisions via consensus because they want the workers to know that they are all in this together. Ajay Singh, the former Leader of the Opposition, is a significant candidate for both the Leader of the Legislative Party and the Leader of the Opposition position.

In the Vindhya region, the party's standing is poor. This time, the party was only able to secure five seats. However, names of OBC nominee Ramniwas Rawat and tribal nominees Bala Bachchan and Umang Singhar are also in the running, based on caste equations.

Kamal Nath will make changes in the state organisation

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, Kamal Nath will remain the state president but there will be changes in his team. There are complaints of many officials remaining inactive in the assembly elections. The party president is authorised to decide the composition and future direction of the organisation.

At the same time, the state Congress has sought organisation reports from all the candidates who won and lost the elections. Some candidates have complained about not getting support from the organisation and being harassed. Apart from this, information has also been sought from the district in-charge, organisation minister and observers regarding the role of organisation officials in the elections.